Photo Release

September 26, 2023 Pia thanks J.I.L. for spreading the word of God worldwide: Commending the Jesus Is Lord (JIL) Worldwide Movement on its 45th year, Senator Pia S. Cayetano remarked: "Kahit saang bansa na halos kayo makapunta, makakahanap kayo ng JIL. You will feel at home. You will feel the love of Christ and the Filipinos wherever you are."