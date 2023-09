Photo Release

September 26, 2023 Pia honors the late Senator Angara, commends UP fellowship awardees: Remembering the late Senator Edgardo J. Angara, Senator Pia S. Cayetano cited a pro-women measure, the The Rooming-In and Breastfeeding Act of 1992. "So here’s a man, not a scientist, not a doctor, he was a lawyer, but he sponsored this bill..that helps women and mothers like me," she remarked.