Photo Release

September 26, 2023 What is the plan for Clark Airport: Senate Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito asks about the Department of Transportation's (DOTr) plans to boost flights and passenger traffic at the Clark International Airport during the hearing of the Finance Subcommittee K Tuesday, September 26, 2023. Ejercito noted that the government invested P12 billion in the new passenger terminal, which was designed to increase passenger capacity from the two million to 10 million annually. “I just want to know if some flights of airlines returned?” Ejercito asked. DOTr Undersecretary for Aviation and Airports Roberto Lim informed the committee that they are in talks with local carriers to encourage them to operate more flights at Clark. Cebu Pacific, he said, was one of the first airlines to launch 12 international and domestic flights since April. He added that efforts are underway to collaborate with private concessionaires and other private firms to enhance land transportation connectivity within Clark as well as connectivity between the airport and various points in the province and Metro Manila. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)