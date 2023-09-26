Photo Release

September 26, 2023 Senate congratulates JIL On Its 45th Anniversary: Sen. Sonny Angara sponsors a resolution congratulating and praising the Jesus is Lord (JIL) Church Worldwide for its 45th founding anniversary. In his speech Tuesday, September 26, 2023, Angara cited the JIL's humanitarian initiatives, such as its poverty-alleviation efforts and disaster relief programs for indigents. "For the numerous good deeds that the JIL has done and continues to do, it's only proper that we give them our recognition and sincere gratitude," Angara said in Filipino. The Senate unanimously adopted Resolution No. 90. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)