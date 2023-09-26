Photo Release

September 26, 2023 JIL’s good works: Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. lauds the Jesus Is Lord Church (JIL) worldwide for its unwavering commitment to shepherd its “flock towards the living God.” Revilla said the church has been doing its good work for the past 45 years. “With their untiring efforts for global growth, they have touched hearts and changed lives in 82 provinces in the Philippines and 70 countries around the world. There is no doubt that JIL’s mission has helped and inspired many. They helped unite the herd back to the Lord’s embrace,” Revilla said Tuesday, September 26, 2023. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)