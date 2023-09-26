Photo Release

September 26, 2023 Jinggoy leads the Senate in honoring the 10 Outstanding Filipinos: In times when trust in government institutions may waver, Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada says that the Metrobank Foundation’s 10 Outstanding Filipinos for 2023 are the pillars upholding the foundations of democracy and good governance. “They exemplify what public service should be—a selfless commitment to the welfare of the people they serve,” Estrada said in his sponsorship speech delivered onTuesday, September 26, 2023. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)