Photo Release

September 27, 2023 Villar accepts amendments: Sen. Cynthia A. Villar accepts various amendments from colleagues to further improve Senate Bill No. 2432 or the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act. During Tuesday’s plenary session September 26, 2023, Villar also introduced her own amendments to enhance and equip the bill which will create the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Council and will repeal Republic Act No. 10845 or the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016. Under the bill, a penalty of life imprisonment and a fine thrice the value of the agricultural and fishery products subject of the crime as economic sabotage shall be imposed on any person who commits, aids, or abets the commission of any of the prohibited acts. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)