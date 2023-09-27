Photo Release

September 27, 2023 Senate panel hears COA, Ombudsman 2024 budgets: Sen. Sonny Angara, chairperson of the Committee on Finance, leads the scrutiny of the 2024 budgets of the Commission on Audit (COA) and the Office of the Ombudsman Wednesday, September 27, 2023. For 2024, the recommended budgets of COA and the Ombudsman are P13.36 billion and P5.05 billion, respectively. During the Finance Subcommittee A hearing, Angara swiftly endorsed the budget of COA for plenary approval. The senator, on the other hand, echoed the support of Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel for the approval of the Ombudsman’s budget. “I reiterate that the minority leader has been very supportive (of the Ombudsman’s budget),” Angara said. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)