Photo Release

September 27, 2023 Dela Rosa scrutinizes DND programs: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa presides over the Finance Subcommittee C hearing on the proposed 2024 P229.9 billion budget of the Department of National Defense (DND) and its attached agencies Wednesday, September 27, 2023. Dela Rosa said it’s about time to update the DND’s available plantilla positions as he expressed his support for the agency’s modernization program. Furthermore, he also sought clarification on the DND’s new defense strategic direction as part of the agency’s priority agenda. “With this new defense strategic direction, refocused on archipelagic defense and protection, will there be a corresponding shift, change, or retrofitting of our forces because right now our organization is heavy on land based army?” Dela Rosa asked. In response, Defense Sec. Gilberto “Gibo” Teodoro Jr. said there will be no changes at the moment since the country needs an internal security maintenance but it will strengthen the defense capabilities of the Philippines due to technology. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)