Photo Release

September 27, 2023 DFA, NAMRIA uncooperative: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino expresses disappointment over the non-cooperation of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (NAMRIA) in the crafting of a proposed measure that would define maritime zones of the Philippine territory. During Wednesday’s hearing September 27, 2023 of the Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones, Tolentino, chair of the committee, was displeased with the refusal of the DFA and the NAMRIA to provide pertinent information that would help strengthen the bill. “It is really frustrating to see incremental steps being blocked along the way…and let the record reflects that they (DFA and NAMRIA) are uncooperative,” Tolentino said. The senator filed Senate Bill No. 169 or an Act Amending Republic Act No. 9522 to further define the baselines of the Philippine territory, including its maritime features. The bill also mandates the NAMRIA to produce and publish official charts and maps of the appropriate scale clearly representing the delineation of the new basepoints and baselines over the said maritime features. (Senate PRIB photos)