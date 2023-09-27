Photo Release

September 27, 2023 A call for transparency: Sen. Win Gatchalian frowns at the request of the Department of Foreign Affairs and the National Mapping and Resources Information Authority to hold an executive session on matters relating to the country’s overlapping maritime claims and other pertinent information. During Wednesday’s hearing of the Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones September 27, 2023, Gatchalian reminded resource persons that discussions of bills should be as transparent as possible. “I share the same sentiment with the Chairman (Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino) … Of course, we have a mechanism through an executive session but if we can educate the public through open discussions, that would be the best case,” Gatchalian said. (Joseph B. Vidal / Senate PRIB)