Photo Release

September 27, 2023 Jinggoy on Manila Bay reclamation projects: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada posits questions about flooding and pollution related to the reclamation projects in Manila Bay and other areas recently suspended by the President during a public hearing conducted by the Senate Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/Rey Javelosa)