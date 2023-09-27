Photo Release

September 27, 2023 Jinggoy conducts final hearing on Eddie Garcia Bill: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada presides over the continuation of the public hearing of the Committee on Labor, Employment, and Human Resources Development on the Eddie Garcia bill on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. Estrada stated that the committee aims to conclude the hearing on the measure which seeks to establish occupational safety and health standards for workers and talents in the movie, television and radio entertainment industry. The committee intends to submit the committee report to the plenary the soonest possible time. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)