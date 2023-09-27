Photo Release

September 27, 2023 Senate honors Legis expert: The Senate on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, honors Deputy Secretary for Legislation Edwin Bellen who will be retiring on Thursday after 36 years in service. Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri said “we should give honor where honor is due,” describing the Senate official as a “very hard working, dedicated and loyal” individual to the Senate. “He is one of the pillars of this institution. He has seen many Senate Presidents and senators in his 36 years in the Philippine Senate... I'm sure your family is happy that you can spend more time with them." Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva moved to adopt an unnumbered Senate Resolution expressing the Senate's sincere gratitude and appreciation to the deputy secretary for legislation for dedicating 36 years of invaluable service to the Senate as an institution. Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa recalled that when he was then the chief of the Philippine National Police, Bellen gave him a copy of the Rules of the Senate – with dedication – and told him that he would some day become a senator. Senators, together with Bellen, pose for a picture for posterity during a plenary break. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)