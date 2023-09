Photo Release

September 27, 2023 Pia fine-tunes Seafarers' Magna Carta: Sen. Pia Cayetano introduces amendments to Senate Bill No. 2221 or the proposed Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers during the plenary session on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. Cayetano called for more specific and reasonable language in the bill's provisions to prevent confusion and challenges in its implementation. "Let's not get their hopes up when we cannot implement it properly," Cayetano said in Filipino. (Senate PRIB photos)