Photo Release

September 27, 2023 Senate oks bicam report on Ease of Paying Taxes Bill: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairperson of the Committee on Ways and Means, presents the bicameral conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 2224 and House Bill No. 4125 on the Ease of Paying Taxes Act. The reconciled version provided for taxpayer segmentation, “file-and-pay anywhere” mechanism, exemption of micro taxpayers from withholding taxes, reduction of penalties for micro and small taxpayers, and exemption of OFWs from the filing of income tax returns. The Senate ratified the bicameral conference committee report on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. (Senate PRIB photos)