Photo Release

September 27, 2023 Ejercito sponsors bicam report on PPP Bill: Senate Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito sponsors the bicameral conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 2233 and House Bill No. 6527 also known as the Act Providing for the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Code. Ejercito stated that the reconciled version of the bill represents the realization of a long-standing vision to strengthen the partnership between the public and private sectors. "I dare say that this august chamber has successfully prioritized the interests of the most important “P” in all these public-private partnerships—our people, the Filipino people,” he added. The chamber unanimously adopted and ratified the report Wednesday, September 27, 2023.(Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)