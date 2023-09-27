Photo Release

September 27, 2023 Underscoring the importance of PENCAS Law: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda stresses the significance of institutionalizing Senate Bill No. 2439 or the proposed Philippine Ecosystem and Natural Capital Accounting System (PENCAS) law during the period of interpellation for the proposed measure. She explains that PENCAS would provide clear directives from government agencies to have the data to assess the physical and monetary worth of ecosystems, including forests, watersheds, and coastal and marine areas.