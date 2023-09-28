Photo Release

September 28, 2023 Dela Rosa leads probe into Socorro cult: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa presides over the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs' inquiry into the alleged religious cult in Surigao Del Norte known as Socorro Bayanihan Services, which is said to be involved in systematic rape, trafficking, forced labor, child marriage, and drug trafficking. Dela Rosa maintained that the investigation is not meant to meddle in the affairs of religion or private associations but to uphold and protect human dignity, especially that of children. 'Every person has the right to practice their beliefs and religion; it is allowed by the state. However, this right does not entitle one to inflict harm on another or violate any laws of the Republic,' Dela Rosa stated on Thursday, September 28, 2023. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)