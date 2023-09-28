Photo Release

September 28, 2023 Vehicle of abuse, impunity: Sen. Risa Hontiveros probes the alleged crimes committed by leaders of Surigao del Norte-based civic group Socorro Bayanihan Services, Inc. (SBSI) on Thursday, September 28, 2023. During the hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, Hontiveros inquired about the SBSI's "cult"-like practices and crimes reportedly being committed against its members. Former members, including minors, testified that the SBSI has been engaged in coercion, forced labor, child marriage, and rape. "The cult is the vehicle they use to perpetrate the multiple abuses on the children...The cult is the cover to avoid scrutiny, the cult is what they use to provide impunity to its leaders," said Hontiveros, who chairs the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)