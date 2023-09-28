Photo Release

September 28, 2023 Finance subcommittee hears DBM, SPF budgets: Sen. Sonny Angara, chairperson of the Committee on Finance, presides over the Finance Subcommittee A hearing on the proposed 2024 budgets of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and Special Purpose Funds (SPF) Thursday, September 28, 2023. For 2024, DBM is seeking a budget of P2.495 billion, which is 37.36% higher than the agency’s budget this year. A total of P733.24 billion will go to the SPFs for 2024. SPFs include funds to be allocated to local government units (P66.32 billion); budgetary support to government corporations (P183.45-billion); contingent fund (P13 billion); Miscellaneous Personnel Benefits Fund (135.73 billion); National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (P31 billion); Pension and Gratuity Fund (P253,21 billion); and the Revised Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program (P50 billion). (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)