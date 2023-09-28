Photo Release

September 28, 2023 Updates on digitalization roadmap: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda asks the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) for updates on the government’s digitalization roadmap as the Senate tackles the agency’s budget Thursday, September 28, 2023. Legarda wanted to know whether the implementation of the digitalization program of the DBM was done per agency or whole-of-government approach. “My apprehension is if it is done per agency, there could be differences in terms of workspace software procurement. Can we procure as a whole for all government agencies as part of common use supplies,” Legarda said during the Finance Subcommittee A hearing. Budget Sec. Amenah Pangandaman told Legarda that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos issued Executive Order No. 29 strengthening the integration of the public financial management information system and streamlining the processes in the government public disclosure and government public transactions. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)