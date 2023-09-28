Photo Release

September 28, 2023 High-five: Budget and Management Sec. Amenah Pangandaman gives Sen. Sonny Angara a high-five after the Finance Subcommittee A submits Thursday, September 28, 2023 for plenary approval the proposed 2024 budgets of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and Special Purpose Funds. For 2024, DBM is seeking a budget of P2.495 billion, which is 37.36 percent higher than the agency’s budget this year. A total of P733.24 billion will go to the SPFs for 2024. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)