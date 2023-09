Photo Release

September 28, 2023 2024 DOH health budget: Senator Pia S. Cayetano presides over the Senate finance committee hearing on the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Health and its attached agencies. The senator clarified that the DOH budget slightly rose under the 2024 National Expenditure Program (NEP) compared to the 2023 NEP, but is lower compared to the 2023 General Appropriations Act, due to 'insertions' made by legislators that raised the health budget.