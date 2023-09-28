Photo Release

September 28, 2023 Concentration of People’s Organizations: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino says he was surprised to learn there was a concentration of people’s organizations in the municipality of Soccorro in Surigao del Norte when he visited the island in March. “When we were walking in town I asked why there were so many cooperatives. Maybe the group of Renz (Senior Agila) were just encouraged to (form a group). I want to ask who registered first,” Tolentino said during the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs inquiry Thursday, September 28, 2023 on the alleged rape, sexual abuse, trafficking, force labor and child marriage among members of the Soccorro Bayanihan Service, Inc. Tolentino was informed that there was a total of 75 people’s organizations based in Socorro. The island’s mayor, Riza Rafonselle Timcang told Tolentino that the cooperatives were the first to register and denied there were other cults in the island. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)