Photo Release

September 28, 2023 PhilHealth debt to private hospitals: Sen. Pia Cayetano expresses disappointment over the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) for its long overdue problem regarding the delay of payments of its financial obligations to private hospitals in the country. During Thursday’s budget hearing September 28, 2023, of the Finance Subcommittee D on the proposed P311.3 billion budget of the Department of Health (DOH) and attached agencies for 2024, Cayetano said the delivery of services is not the same between the public and private hospitals and the PhilHealth has been inept in paying its debt to the private hospitals. ”That is why the private hospitals are so angry with you (PhilHealth) because the payment to them is delayed. How do you resolve it?” Cayetano asked in Filipino. ”I chaired two very important budgets, health and education, and in both sectors private participation is important. The government has no intention of making everything with public sector, we want the private (sector) to be our partner in good standing,” she added, as she expressed her strong dismay over PhilHealth. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)