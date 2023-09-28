Photo Release

September 28, 2023 Explain PhilHealth packages to OFWs: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito encourages Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Rufino Ledesma Jr. to explain the PhilHealth packages to Filipinos here and abroad. Ejercito, who attended the Finance Subcommittee D hearing on the proposed P311.3 billion budget of the Department of Health and attached agencies for 2024, said Filipinos are willing to pay the government’s premium insurance as long as the coverage is comprehensive. “We should also send (PhilHealth) representatives to explain the packages to the OFWs, especially because of the increases,” Ejercito said. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)