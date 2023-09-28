Photo Release

September 28, 2023 Zero utilization of Cancer Assistance Fund for 2023: Sen. Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Committee on Health and Demography, seeks clarification from the Department of Health about the current state of the Cancer Assistance Fund (CAF) during the Finance Subcommittee D deliberation on the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday, September 28, 2023. According to Go, he had received information that the CAF for this year has yet to be utilized. "We want to know the DOH's plan to address this," Go said. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told the Senate panel that the reason for the zero utilization of the cancer fund in 2023 was that the joint memorandum circular for the use of CAF had just been signed. She added that the P1 billion allocation for CAF remains intact. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)