Photo Release

September 29, 2023 Gatchalian leads energy sector budget deliberation: Sen. Win Gatchalian presides over the Finance Subcommittee E hearing to discuss the proposed 2024 budgets of the Department of Energy (DOE), Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) and National Electrification Administration (NEA) amounting to P2.59 billion, P664 million, and P2.29 billion, respectively. Gatchalian lamented the meager budget allocated to DOE and ERC, totaling P3.1 billion only, despite being in-charge of the entire supply of electricity and oil in the country. “Just Imagine, P3.1 billion (DOE and ERC budget), but in their hands lies the future of our energy sector as well as the regulation of our energy sector. That is why we want to hear if you have any desire to improve some components of your budget,” Gatchalian said Friday, September 29, 2023. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)