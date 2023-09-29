Photo Release

September 29, 2023 Tulfo supports 2024 DOE budget increase: Sen. Raffy Tulfo, chairperson of the Committee on Energy, backs proposals for 2024 budget increase of the Department of Energy (DOE), provided it will deliver better services to Filipinos. During the Finance Subcommittee E hearing Friday, September 29, 2023, on the proposed P2.59 billion budget of the DOE for next year, Tulfo said he finds the recommended DOE budget for 2024 pitiful, knowing how important electricity and other forms of energy are in the daily lives of Filipinos. “These agencies should be given ample resources to help manage the imminent energy crisis. An emergency fund is needed because we have seen how this has caused irreversible problems when energy crisis occurred in Mindoro and Samal recently,” Tulfo said. (Joseph B. Vidal / Senate PRIB)