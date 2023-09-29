Photo Release

September 29, 2023 Full electrification a 'pipe dream': Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda supports the budget increase of the Department of Energy (DOE) and its attached agencies, saying she wants to see a 100-percent electrification in the country during her lifetime. In a hearing of Finance Subcommittee E on the 2024 DOE budget Friday, September 29, 2023, Legarda pointed out that since the Estrada administration, Energy secretaries had been aspiring to achieve a 100-percent electrification in the Philippines but to no avail. “I don’t want to dash your hopes but to say that we’ll have a full electrification by 2027 is really a pipe dream, which I am glad you are gung-ho about it,” the Senate President Pro Tempore pointed out. She asked Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairperson of the Finance Subcommittee E, whether he could grant P6.9 billion to the DOE to ensure the full electrification of the country by 2027. Gatchalian replied that there are other things to be considered in granting the request for additional budget, such as the Energy department’s utilization issues, among others. (Joseph B. Vidal / Senate PRIB)