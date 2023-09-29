Photo Release

September 29, 2023 100 percent electrification by 2028: Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros asks the National Electrification Administration (NEA) if it is confident to accomplish its target of total electrification of households before the end of President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr.'s administration in 2028. Hontiveros posed the question after NEA Administrator Antonio Mariano Almeda informed the Finance Subcommittee E that it would require a total of P69.79 billion over the next five years, from 2024 to 2028, to achieve its goal of providing electricity to all households in the country. “Can NEA declare mission accomplished by 2028 since you have reached your mission of total electrification?” Hontiveros asked during the panel's hearing Friday, September 29, 2023. Almeda responded that the agency is confident that it can achieve the target given the required funding. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)