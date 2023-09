Photo Release

September 29, 2023 2023 Philippine Professional Sports Summit: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada receives a token of appreciation from Games and Amusements Board (GAB) chairman Atty. Richard Clarin (left) after delivering his keynote address at the 2023 Philippine Professional Sports Summit held at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Gilby Meca)