September 29, 2023 Prohibiting game-fixing in PH: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada emphasizes the need for legislation against game-fixing to uphold integrity and promote the genuine spirit of fair play and athletic excellence in sports within the country. During his address as the guest of honor at the 2023 Philippine Professional Sports Summit held at the PICC in Pasay City on Friday, September 29, 2023, Estrada highlighted his proposal, Senate Bill No. 1641, which seeks to enact the Anti Game-Fixing Act. This legislation aims to impose stricter penalties on individuals involved in game-fixing, whether in professional or amateur sports, to safeguard sports activities from dishonesty and corrupt practices. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Gilby Meca)