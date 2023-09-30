Photo Release

September 30, 2023 Senate panel endorses FDCP’s P195 million budget for 2024: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, chairperson of the Finance Subcommittee “O” endorses the proposed P195 million budget of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) for 2024. Estrada poses with officials of the agency after concluding the deliberations last Wednesday, September 27, 2023. Estrada plans to augment the funding requirements of the FDCP to include the P92 million expenditure needed to complete the construction of its new building in Intramuros, Manila.(Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)