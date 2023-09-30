Photo Release

September 30, 2023 MTRCB seeks additional budget: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, chairperson of the Senate Finance subcommittee handling the 2024 proposed expenditure program of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB), listens to the justification of Chairperson Diorella Maria “Lala” Sotto-Antonio regarding their additional budget requests. The agency is seeking P5.120 million for honorariums for its Board Members, and P19.180 million for the salaries of additional job orders for the developmental activities and other functions of the MTRCB. MTRCB’s proposed budget for 2024 amounts to P130.612 million, with P82.793 originating from its sinking fund which is derived from fees collected by the agency during its operational activities. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)