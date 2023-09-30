Photo Release

September 30, 2023 Davao City: Senator Cynthia Villar graces the 25th Davao Agri Trade Expo (DATE) 2023 at the SMX Convention Center in Davao City on Thursday, Sept. 28. DATE is an annual event organized by the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. that aims to strengthen agribusiness as well as reinforce collaboration between the government and the private sector for the development of the agriculture sector.

Dumalo si Senator Cynthia Villar sa 25th Davao Agri Trade Expo (DATE) 2023 sa SMX Convention Center sa Davao City noong Huwebes, Setyembre 28.



Ang DATE ay isang taunang event na inorganisa ng Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. na naglalayong palakasin ang agribusiness at pati na rin palakasin ang pagtutulungan ng gobyerno at pribadong sektor para sa pagpapaunlad ng sektor ng agrikultura.