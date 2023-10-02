Photo Release

October 2, 2023 Villanueva leads groundbreaking ceremony of Sta. Maria Stadium in Bulacan: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva led the groundbreaking and capsule laying ceremony of the Sta. Maria Stadium at the Municipal Covered Court in Sta. Maria, Bulacan. Villanueva, a proud Bulakenyo, commended the local government unit and the residents of Sta. Maria for their contribution in the continuous progress of the municipality. Together with Villanueva are Sta. Maria local government officials led by Mayor Bartolome Ramos and Vice Mayor Pablo Juan and Department of Public Works and Highways officials. Representatives from different sectoral groups were also present during the event.

VILLANUEVA PINANGUNAHAN ANG GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY NG STA. MARIA STADIUM SA BULACAN: Pinangunahan ni Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva and groundbreaking at capsule laying ceremony ng Sta. Maria Stadium sa Municipal Covered Court sa Sta. Maria, Bulacan. Pinasalamatan ni Villanueva na isang Bulakenyo ang mga lokal na opisyal at mga mamamayan sa kanilang kontribusyon patungo sa patuloy na pag-unlad ng bayan ng Sta. Maria. Kasama ni Villanueva sa seremonya ang local na opisyal ng Sta. Maria sa pangunguna ni Mayor Bartolome Ramos at Vice Mayor Pablo Juan at mga opisyal ng Department of Public Works and Highways. Ang mga kinatawan mula sa iba't ibang sectoral groups ay dumalo rin sa seremonya.