Photo Release

October 2, 2023 Jinggoy seeks stiffer penalties vs game-fixing in sporting events in PH: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada files a measure seeking to broaden the elements of game-fixing and provide severe penalties, including life imprisonment and substantial fines, against individuals who will be found guilty of game-fixing in professional or amateur sporting events in the country. Estrada’s Senate Bill No. 1641 or the proposed Anti Game-Fixing Act aims to uphold the integrity of sports activities and protect against dishonesty and corrupt practices. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)