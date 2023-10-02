Photo Release

October 2, 2023 Filling the vacant positions in BIR, BOC: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairperson of the Committee on Ways and Means, asks the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and Bureau of Customs (BOC) for strategies to attract qualified and talented employees amid problems in filling vacant positions in the two agencies. During the Finance Subcommittee A hearing on the 2024 consolidated budget of the Department of Finance and its attached agencies and corporations, Gatchalian pointed out that a total of 11,745 positions remain unfilled in the BIR and BOC as of 2022. “It is a huge amount considering the BOC and the BIR are the revenue collecting agencies and I assume that the more people they have the more efficient they will become and the more taxes they would collect,” Gatchalian said Monday, October 2, 2023. BIR Commissioner Romeo Lumagui, Jr. admitted that while they are active in the promotion to hire new and more employees, the low salary that the agency offers turns off potential candidates from joining the bureau. To attract the best and the brightest employees, Lumagui suggested that there’s a need to improve the plantilla positions in the BIR. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)