Photo Release

October 2, 2023 Ejercito justifies need to amend Anti-Agri Smuggling Law: Senate Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito expresses frustration over the failure of Republic Act 10845, also known as the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016, to produce results seven years after it was signed into law. Ejercito, principal author of the measure, noted that the law was supposed to promote agricultural productivity and protect local farmers. However, the situation has evolved with the emergence of issues such as cartels, profiteering and hoarding. "The Anti-agricultural smuggling law had the good intention of protecting and strengthening the agricultural sector by supporting farmers. But it appears that not much has changed. That is why we need to amend the law because the problem has significantly evolved,” Ejercito pointed out during the Finance Subcommittee A hearing on Monday, October 2, 2023. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)