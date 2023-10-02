Photo Release

October 2, 2023 Cayetano advocates futures thinking: Senator Pia Cayetano presides over the Finance Subcommittee D hearing to discuss the proposed 2024 National Expenditure Program of the following agencies: State Universities and Colleges (SUCs), Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP) on Monday, October 2, 2023. During the hearing, Cayetano asked why DAP did not include in its report the futures thinking research program that was funded for the institution in order to help promote innovation and futures thinking for policymakers, post-graduate students, and the younger generation. In response, DAP Pres. Engelbert Caronan Jr. explained that futures thinking research was already incorporated in their report on training and education programs. “I am very proud of that, and all SUCs receive funding for that, and [yet] you didn't even include it [in your report],” Cayetano gently reminded Caronan. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)