Photo Release

October 2, 2023 On centers of excellence: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, during the Finance Subcommittee D deliberations on the proposed 2024 budgets of State Universities and Colleges (SUCs), Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP), recalls that Republic Act No. 7722 or the Higher Education Act was enacted into law in 1994. Legarda said one of the provisions stipulated in the law is the establishment of centers of excellence in program areas needed for the development of world-class scholarship, nation building and national development. The senator then asked Dr. Tirso Ronquillo, president of the Philippine Association of State Universities and Colleges (PASUC) whether that provision has already been changed, updated or upgraded and whether all the 114 SUCs have centers of excellence. “I would also like to know not just the name of the center of excellence or the discipline or the study, but what kind of standards of excellence would merit a center of excellence?” Legarda asked Monday, October 2, 2023. The senator was informed that not all but a number of SUCs have already established centers of excellence. CHED Executive Director Cinderella Filipina Benitez- Jaro also said there is an on-going revision of the guidelines. She said some of the criteria that they have in their previous guidelines are the instructional quality, the “excellent” human resources and facilities to attain academic objectives, research objectives, the extension and linkages of the program, and the institutional qualifications. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)