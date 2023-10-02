Photo Release

October 2, 2023 Lower disbursement for free college education: Sen. Risa Hontiveros asks the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) about its reported failure to fully utilize its 2022 funds to implement the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education (UAQTE) Act. During the deliberation of the Finance Subcommittee D Monday, October 2, 2023, on the CHED's P30.99-million proposed 2024 budget, the Senate Deputy Minority Leader noted the agency's declining disbursement rate for the provision of free college education: from 79.7 percent in 2020, 65.9 percent in 2021, to only 47.7 percent by the end of 2022. "Why did the CHED find it difficult to obligate and disburse funds...when this is highly needed by the students and would give them an assurance that they would be able to utilize this?" Hontiveros asked. CHED Chairman Prospero de Vera explained that the low disbursement could have been caused by the belated requests for reimbursement of tuition and miscellaneous fees by local universities and colleges, adding that the utilization of their 2022 funds continued until the first quarter of 2023. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)