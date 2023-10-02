Photo Release

October 2, 2023 Settle unpaid private schools: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa is seeking clarification from the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) on how it plans to pay private schools that accommodated students enrolled under the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES) program of the government. During the Finance Subcommittee D discussion on the proposed 2024 budgets of State Universities and Colleges (SUCs), Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP) and CHED, Dela Rosa said several private schools have reached out to him regarding unpaid TES funds for students enrolled during the 2021-2022 school year. “How can we pay them (private schools)? Can we simply tell them to forget about it because the government does not have funding?” Dela Rosa asked during the hearing on Monday, October 2, 2023. CHED Chairperson Prospero De Vera assured the committee that they have already resolved the issue and identified a source of funding to pay the schools. (Bibo Nueva España/ Senate PRIB)