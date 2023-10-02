Photo Release

October 2, 2023 CHED Tulong Dunong Scholarship Program: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva asks the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) about updates on its Tulong Dunong Scholarship Program, noting that the agency is not requesting a budget for the implementation of the program next year. Villanueva, during Monday’s hearing of the Finance Subcommittee D deliberating on the proposed 2024 budgets of State Universities and Colleges (SUCs), Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP), October 2, 2023, also said he has been receiving complaints from the beneficiaries/grantees of the program that they were asked to submit documents or open bank accounts with the Development Bank of the Philippines. However, no one from them reported that they already received even a single centavo. “Once a student is accepted to the Tulong Dunong program, will they continue to receive assistance until he graduates? Because right now there will be no funding for 2024,” the majority leader asked. CHED Chairperson Prospero de Vera informed Villanueva that once a student is a beneficiary of the program, he/she automatically gets Tulong Dunong fund until he/she graduates. This is by virtue of a special provision in the General Appropriations Act, he said. De Vera also said the program has no budget in the 2024 proposal of the agency because, as per policy of the Department of Budget and Management, if its funding was a realignment of Congress, it is automatically not included in the National Expenditure Program. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB)