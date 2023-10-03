Photo Release

October 3, 2023 Attain sustainable economy: Sen. Mark A. Villar presides over the Finance Subcommittee M hearing Tuesday, October 3, 2023, to discuss the proposed P7.9 billion budget for 2024 of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and its attached agencies. Villar, during the hearing, expressed his support for the DTI’s budget as a chairperson of the Committee on Trade, Commerce, and Entrepreneurship. However, he noted the budget allocation decreases for the consumer protection, consumer education and advocacy programs despite being one of the priority sectors for next year’s development agenda. “I am looking forward to overseeing the discussion on the budget of one of the most essential key players in our national economy. It is all in our best interest to see through the effective discussion of the DTI’s budget as it will direct the trajectory of the future of Filipino individuals and businesses,” Villar said. “To attain a sustainable economy, we must start with the development of the sustainability of our core projects for the Filipino people,” he added. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)