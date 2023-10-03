Photo Release

October 3, 2023 Legarda bats for sufficient 2024 OTOP funding: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda is pushing for sufficient funding for the One Town, One Product (OTOP) program for next year during the deliberations on the 2024 budget of the Department of Trade and Industry, Tuesday, October 3, 2023. As principal author and co-sponsor of Republic Act No. 11960 or the OTOP Philippines Act, Legarda reiterated the importance of the OTOP program in promoting local products and capacitating the micro, small, and medium enterprises through the development of indigenous raw materials; the use of local skills and talents; and the feature of local traditions and cultures across the country. “I’ve been sitting here (in the Senate) since 1998… there were years that OTOP had zero budget and I would ask why OTOP had zero budget. I would be told – in 2001, in 2002- that it was not supported. I’m happy that we are able to pass the OTOP Philippines Act because the program’s budget will no longer be zero,” Legarda said in mixed Filipino and English. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)