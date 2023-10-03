Photo Release

October 3, 2023 Pascual presents DTI 2024 budget: Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Sec. Alfredo Pascual leads the presentation of the agency’s budget for 2024 during the Finance Subcommittee M hearing, Tuesday, October 3, 2023. DTI and its attached agencies are seeking a consolidated budget of P7.9 billion under the 2024 National Expenditure Program. The Office of the Secretary gets the lion’s share of the DTI budget with P5.319 billion while the attached agencies will share the remaining P2.34 billion. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)