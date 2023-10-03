Photo Release

October 3, 2023 Senate panel takes up DOT budget: Sen. Nancy Binay leads the Finance Subcommittee J's deliberation on the P2.99-billion proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Tourism (DOT) and its attached agencies and corporations on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. The chairperson of the Committee on Tourism inquired about the funding for the DOT's training program for Filipino tourism workers vis-a-vis the agency's requested budget and program targets for next year. During the hearing, Tourism Sec. Esperanza Christina Garcia Frasco sought the Senate's intervention for a budget increase as she noted a 20-percent cut in the DOT's allocation from P3.73 billion in 2023, to P2.99 billion under the 2024 National Expenditure Program (NEP). (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)